Will Tage Thompson Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 21?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tage Thompson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Thompson stats and insights
- Thompson has scored in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted seven shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play, Thompson has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 94 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Thompson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|17:22
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:44
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|19:51
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|5:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 4-0
Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
