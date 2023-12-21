The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tage Thompson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

  • Thompson has scored in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted seven shots and scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Thompson has accumulated two goals and three assists.
  • He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 94 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:22 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:23 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:42 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:05 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:51 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 5-3
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:38 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

