Tage Thompson Game Preview: Sabres vs. Maple Leafs - December 21
Tage Thompson will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Thursday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Thompson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Tage Thompson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Thompson Season Stats Insights
- In 24 games this season, Thompson has averaged 18:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.
- In seven of 24 games this season, Thompson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 12 of 24 games this season, Thompson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.
- Thompson has an assist in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Thompson's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.
- Thompson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Thompson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|24
|Games
|4
|16
|Points
|3
|8
|Goals
|1
|8
|Assists
|2
