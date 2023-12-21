Tage Thompson will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Thursday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Thompson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tage Thompson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Thompson has averaged 18:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

In seven of 24 games this season, Thompson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 24 games this season, Thompson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Thompson has an assist in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Thompson's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Thompson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 24 Games 4 16 Points 3 8 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

