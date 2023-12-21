When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Timo Meier light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Meier stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Meier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

On the power play he has three goals, plus three assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Meier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:22 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:10 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:21 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:30 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 6-3

Devils vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

