Timo Meier will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers play on Thursday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Meier available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Timo Meier vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Meier Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Meier has a plus-minus rating of -17, while averaging 12:58 on the ice per game.

Meier has a goal in five games this year through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Meier has recorded a point in a game nine times this season over 23 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Meier has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Meier has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Meier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Meier Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 23 Games 2 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

