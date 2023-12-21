Will Timothy Liljegren Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 21?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Timothy Liljegren going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Timothy Liljegren score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Liljegren stats and insights
- Liljegren is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are giving up 113 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
