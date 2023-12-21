Should you wager on Tomas Hertl to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

In seven of 31 games this season, Hertl has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has four goals, plus four assists.

Hertl averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 89 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:40 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:40 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 28:46 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 20:49 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 3 3 0 22:59 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:37 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:09 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:08 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

