Tomas Hertl will be among those in action Thursday when his San Jose Sharks face the Arizona Coyotes at SAP Center at San Jose. If you'd like to wager on Hertl's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Tomas Hertl vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Hertl has a plus-minus rating of -17, while averaging 20:26 on the ice per game.

Hertl has a goal in seven games this season out of 31 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Hertl has a point in 17 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 11 of 31 games this year, Hertl has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Hertl's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

Hertl has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 89 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 31 Games 4 26 Points 3 11 Goals 1 15 Assists 2

