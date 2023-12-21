For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Travis Konecny a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Konecny stats and insights

Konecny has scored in 11 of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (three shots).

Konecny has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

Konecny averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.3%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Konecny recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:01 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:55 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:46 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 20:11 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 16:17 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 20:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 2 0 2 22:48 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:32 Home L 4-1

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

