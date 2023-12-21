Will Travis Konecny Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 21?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Travis Konecny a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Konecny stats and insights
- Konecny has scored in 11 of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (three shots).
- Konecny has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- Konecny averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.3%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Konecny recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|22:01
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|20:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|2
|0
|16:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|20:16
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|22:48
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|20:32
|Home
|L 4-1
Flyers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
