Travis Konecny will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Fancy a bet on Konecny in the Flyers-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Travis Konecny vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny's plus-minus this season, in 19:04 per game on the ice, is +12.

In 11 of 31 games this season, Konecny has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 18 of 31 games this year, Konecny has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 31 games this season, Konecny has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Konecny's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 31 Games 3 27 Points 1 16 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

