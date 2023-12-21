Will Travis Sanheim light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Predators?

Sanheim stats and insights

In four of 30 games this season, Sanheim has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Predators this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 7.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Sanheim recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:14 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 1 1 0 23:26 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 22:48 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:15 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 27:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:42 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:53 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:40 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:48 Away W 1-0 SO

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

