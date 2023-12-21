The Philadelphia Flyers, with Travis Sanheim, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Fancy a wager on Sanheim in the Flyers-Predators game? Use our stats and information below.

Travis Sanheim vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Sanheim has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 24:31 on the ice per game.

In four of 30 games this season, Sanheim has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 15 of 30 games this season, Sanheim has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Sanheim has an assist in 14 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 30 Games 3 22 Points 1 4 Goals 1 18 Assists 0

