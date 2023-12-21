Will Tyler Bertuzzi Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 21?
Should you wager on Tyler Bertuzzi to light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Bertuzzi stats and insights
- In five of 29 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He has an 8.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are allowing 113 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Bertuzzi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|3
|0
|3
|17:16
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
