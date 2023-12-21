Tyler Bertuzzi will be among those in action Thursday when his Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Looking to wager on Bertuzzi's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

Bertuzzi has averaged 16:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Bertuzzi has a goal in five of 29 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bertuzzi has a point in nine of 29 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Bertuzzi has an assist in five of 29 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Bertuzzi's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 113 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 29 Games 4 13 Points 1 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

