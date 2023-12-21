Tyler Toffoli Game Preview: Devils vs. Oilers - December 21
Tyler Toffoli will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers meet on Thursday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Toffoli intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tyler Toffoli vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Oilers Game Info
|Devils vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Oilers Prediction
|Devils vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Oilers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Toffoli Season Stats Insights
- Toffoli's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:37 per game on the ice, is -9.
- Toffoli has a goal in nine games this season out of 30 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- In 15 of 30 games this season, Toffoli has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.
- In 10 of 30 games this year, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Toffoli's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.
- Toffoli has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Toffoli Stats vs. the Oilers
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 17th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|30
|Games
|4
|23
|Points
|0
|13
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.