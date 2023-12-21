Tyler Toffoli will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers meet on Thursday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Toffoli intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:37 per game on the ice, is -9.

Toffoli has a goal in nine games this season out of 30 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 15 of 30 games this season, Toffoli has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 30 games this year, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Toffoli's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 4 23 Points 0 13 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.