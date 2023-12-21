Tyson Foerster will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Philadelphia Flyers meet the Nashville Predators at Wells Fargo Center. There are prop bets for Foerster available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Tyson Foerster vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Foerster has averaged 16:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Foerster has a goal in four games this season through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Foerster has a point in 10 of 30 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Foerster has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 30 games played.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Foerster hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Foerster having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Foerster Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 30 Games 1 11 Points 0 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

