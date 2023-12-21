When the Buffalo Sabres play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Victor Olofsson score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in three of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Olofsson has picked up two assists on the power play.

Olofsson's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 94 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:00 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:07 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:43 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:27 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:26 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:39 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 1 1 0 11:36 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:57 Away L 6-2

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

