Will Victor Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 21?
When the Buffalo Sabres play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Victor Olofsson score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Olofsson stats and insights
- Olofsson has scored in three of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Olofsson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Olofsson's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 94 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|11:00
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|6:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:27
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|12:26
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|11:36
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Away
|L 6-2
Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
