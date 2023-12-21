Will Warren Foegele Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 21?
In the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Warren Foegele to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Foegele stats and insights
- Foegele has scored in three of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (two shots).
- Foegele has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Foegele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|13:30
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|W 8-2
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
