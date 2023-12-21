Thursday's contest between the Washington Huskies (7-3) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-68 and heavily favors Washington to take home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 21.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 88, Eastern Washington 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Washington vs. Eastern Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-20.6)

Washington (-20.6) Computer Predicted Total: 156.1

Both Washington and Eastern Washington are 5-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Huskies have gone over the point total in four games, while Eagles games have gone over six times.

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies average 84.0 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 75.3 per outing (285th in college basketball). They have a +87 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Washington ranks 60th in college basketball at 39.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 more than the 36.0 its opponents average.

Washington hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (215th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (180th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

The Huskies rank 101st in college basketball with 98.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 153rd in college basketball defensively with 88.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Washington has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (259th in college basketball play), 1.1 more than the 11.7 it forces on average (219th in college basketball).

Eastern Washington Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 75.8 points per game (169th in college basketball) while giving up 74.5 per outing (268th in college basketball). They have a +13 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Eastern Washington loses the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. It collects 33.6 rebounds per game, 293rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.0.

Eastern Washington connects on 9.0 three-pointers per game (64th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.6% from beyond the arc (132nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 34.9%.

Eastern Washington loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13.7 (313th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.3.

