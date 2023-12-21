How to Watch Washington vs. Eastern Washington on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Washington Huskies (7-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Eagles have also won three games in a row.
Washington vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Washington Stats Insights
- The Huskies make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Washington is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 294th.
- The 84 points per game the Huskies average are 9.5 more points than the Eagles allow (74.5).
- Washington has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 74.5 points.
Eastern Washington Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is six percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (41.1%).
- Eastern Washington is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 294th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 130th.
- The Eagles put up an average of 75.8 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 75.3 the Huskies give up.
- Eastern Washington is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 84 points.
Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Washington played better in home games last season, averaging 72.3 points per game, compared to 64.8 per game when playing on the road.
- The Huskies gave up 70.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.5).
- Washington sunk 6.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% in home games and 30.2% on the road.
Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Eastern Washington averaged 9.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (74.3).
- At home, the Eagles conceded 69 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.1).
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Washington made fewer trifectas away (8.2 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (39.5%) too.
Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Montana State
|W 85-61
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 78-73
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/17/2023
|@ Seattle U
|W 100-99
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 73-68
|Clune Arena
|12/13/2023
|Portland Bible
|W 103-34
|Reese Court
|12/18/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|W 62-53
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|Portland State
|-
|Reese Court
|12/30/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|Reese Court
