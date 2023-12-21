The Washington Huskies (7-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Eagles have also won three games in a row.

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Washington Stats Insights

The Huskies make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Washington is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Huskies are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 294th.

The 84 points per game the Huskies average are 9.5 more points than the Eagles allow (74.5).

Washington has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 74.5 points.

Eastern Washington Stats Insights

The Eagles' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is six percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (41.1%).

Eastern Washington is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Eagles are the 294th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 130th.

The Eagles put up an average of 75.8 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 75.3 the Huskies give up.

Eastern Washington is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 84 points.

Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Washington played better in home games last season, averaging 72.3 points per game, compared to 64.8 per game when playing on the road.

The Huskies gave up 70.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.5).

Washington sunk 6.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% in home games and 30.2% on the road.

Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Eastern Washington averaged 9.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (74.3).

At home, the Eagles conceded 69 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.1).

Beyond the arc, Eastern Washington made fewer trifectas away (8.2 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (39.5%) too.

Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 Montana State W 85-61 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/9/2023 Gonzaga W 78-73 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/17/2023 @ Seattle U W 100-99 Climate Pledge Arena 12/21/2023 Eastern Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/29/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center 12/31/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule