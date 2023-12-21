The Washington Huskies (7-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Eagles have also won three games in a row.

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Washington Stats Insights

  • The Huskies make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Washington is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 294th.
  • The 84 points per game the Huskies average are 9.5 more points than the Eagles allow (74.5).
  • Washington has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 74.5 points.

Eastern Washington Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is six percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (41.1%).
  • Eastern Washington is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 294th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 130th.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 75.8 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 75.3 the Huskies give up.
  • Eastern Washington is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 84 points.

Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Washington played better in home games last season, averaging 72.3 points per game, compared to 64.8 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Huskies gave up 70.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.5).
  • Washington sunk 6.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% in home games and 30.2% on the road.

Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Eastern Washington averaged 9.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (74.3).
  • At home, the Eagles conceded 69 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Washington made fewer trifectas away (8.2 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (39.5%) too.

Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Montana State W 85-61 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/9/2023 Gonzaga W 78-73 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/17/2023 @ Seattle U W 100-99 Climate Pledge Arena
12/21/2023 Eastern Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
12/31/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Air Force W 73-68 Clune Arena
12/13/2023 Portland Bible W 103-34 Reese Court
12/18/2023 @ Cal Poly W 62-53 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/28/2023 Portland State - Reese Court
12/30/2023 Sacramento State - Reese Court

