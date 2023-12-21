The Washington Huskies (7-3) will try to build on a three-game win run when they host the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Eagles have also taken three games in a row.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Eastern Washington matchup in this article.

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Eastern Washington Moneyline
BetMGG Washington (-14.5) 158.5 -1200 +750
FanDuel Washington (-14.5) 158.5 -1250 +740

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends

  • Washington has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
  • In the Huskies' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
  • Eastern Washington has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of eight times this year.

Washington Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Washington is 64th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (17th-best).
  • The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +30000, the -biggest change among all teams.
  • Washington's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

