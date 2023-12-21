The Washington Huskies (7-3) will try to build on a three-game win run when they host the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Eagles have also taken three games in a row.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Eastern Washington matchup in this article.

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Eastern Washington Moneyline BetMGM Washington (-14.5) 158.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Washington (-14.5) 158.5 -1250 +740 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends

Washington has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

In the Huskies' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Eastern Washington has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of eight times this year.

Washington Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Washington is 64th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (17th-best).

The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +30000, the -biggest change among all teams.

Washington's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.