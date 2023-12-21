Washington vs. Eastern Washington: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Washington Huskies (7-3) will try to build on a three-game win run when they host the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Eagles have also taken three games in a row.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Eastern Washington matchup in this article.
Washington vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Washington vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Eastern Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-14.5)
|158.5
|-1200
|+750
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Washington (-14.5)
|158.5
|-1250
|+740
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Washington vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends
- Washington has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- In the Huskies' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- Eastern Washington has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of eight times this year.
Washington Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Washington is 64th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (17th-best).
- The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +30000, the -biggest change among all teams.
- Washington's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.