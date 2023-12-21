The Washington Huskies (6-3) will play the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Washington Players to Watch

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Franck Kepnang: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

  • Cedric Coward: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • LeJuan Watts: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Casey Jones: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jake Kyman: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Washington Rank Washington AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank
46th 82.2 Points Scored 77.3 127th
225th 72.7 Points Allowed 76.9 301st
67th 39.6 Rebounds 33.9 285th
147th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 337th
222nd 7.0 3pt Made 9.2 51st
44th 16.4 Assists 18.9 11th
250th 12.7 Turnovers 13.8 316th

