Washington vs. Eastern Washington December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Washington Huskies (6-3) will play the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Washington vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Franck Kepnang: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Cedric Coward: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- LeJuan Watts: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Casey Jones: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jake Kyman: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Washington vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison
|Washington Rank
|Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Eastern Washington Rank
|46th
|82.2
|Points Scored
|77.3
|127th
|225th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|301st
|67th
|39.6
|Rebounds
|33.9
|285th
|147th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|337th
|222nd
|7.0
|3pt Made
|9.2
|51st
|44th
|16.4
|Assists
|18.9
|11th
|250th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|13.8
|316th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.