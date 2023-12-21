The Washington Huskies (6-3) will play the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington Players to Watch

Keion Brooks Jr.: 19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Moses Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Franck Kepnang: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Cedric Coward: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK LeJuan Watts: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Casey Jones: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jake Kyman: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Washington Rank Washington AVG Eastern Washington AVG Eastern Washington Rank 46th 82.2 Points Scored 77.3 127th 225th 72.7 Points Allowed 76.9 301st 67th 39.6 Rebounds 33.9 285th 147th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 337th 222nd 7.0 3pt Made 9.2 51st 44th 16.4 Assists 18.9 11th 250th 12.7 Turnovers 13.8 316th

