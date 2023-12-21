Two hot teams hit the court when the Washington Huskies (7-3) host the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Eagles are 14.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their three-game win streak going against the Huskies, who have won three straight. The point total is set at 158.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Washington -14.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington vs Eastern Washington Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Washington has been at least a -1200 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Huskies have a 92.3% chance to win.

Eastern Washington has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Eagles have been listed as an underdog of +750 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Eastern Washington has an 11.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington 2 25% 84.0 159.8 75.3 149.8 148.8 Eastern Washington 3 37.5% 75.8 159.8 74.5 149.8 147.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Washington vs Eastern Washington Insights & Trends

The Huskies put up 9.5 more points per game (84.0) than the Eagles give up (74.5).

Washington is 4-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when scoring more than 74.5 points.

The Eagles score an average of 75.8 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 75.3 the Huskies allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington 5-3-0 2-1 4-4-0 Eastern Washington 5-3-0 1-1 6-2-0

Washington vs. Eastern Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington Eastern Washington 12-6 Home Record 11-1 2-9 Away Record 10-7 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.