The San Jose Sharks, William Eklund included, will face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Eklund in that upcoming Sharks-Coyotes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

William Eklund vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Eklund has a plus-minus of -13, while averaging 17:40 on the ice per game.

Eklund has a goal in seven games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Eklund has a point in 12 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Eklund has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Eklund goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Eklund has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eklund Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 31 Games 1 15 Points 0 7 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

