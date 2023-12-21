In the upcoming tilt against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on William Lagesson to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lagesson stats and insights

Lagesson is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).

Lagesson has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 113 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lagesson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:27 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:58 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 4-3 OT 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 4-3 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:46 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.