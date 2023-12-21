Will William Nylander Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 21?
In the upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect William Nylander to score a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will William Nylander score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Nylander stats and insights
- Nylander has scored in 13 of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (five shots).
- On the power play he has five goals, plus nine assists.
- He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 11.9% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 113 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Nylander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|17:44
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|23:18
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|19:26
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|19:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|21:32
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|23:14
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|23:15
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:42
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
