William Nylander will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Prop bets for Nylander are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

William Nylander vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Nylander has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 20:29 on the ice per game.

Nylander has scored a goal in a game 13 times this year over 29 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 26 of 29 games this season, Nylander has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Nylander has an assist in 22 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Nylander's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Nylander has an implied probability of 58.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nylander Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 29 Games 4 41 Points 6 15 Goals 4 26 Assists 2

