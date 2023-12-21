In the upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Yegor Sharangovich to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sharangovich stats and insights

In 10 of 32 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Sharangovich has scored one goal on the power play.

Sharangovich averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 105 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:27 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:49 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:34 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 19:31 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 1 1 0 15:02 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:24 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:14 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.