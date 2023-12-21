Yegor Sharangovich will be among those in action Thursday when his Calgary Flames face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. If you'd like to wager on Sharangovich's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yegor Sharangovich vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharangovich Season Stats Insights

Sharangovich's plus-minus this season, in 15:59 per game on the ice, is -6.

Sharangovich has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

Sharangovich has a point in 14 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points four times.

Sharangovich has an assist in six of 32 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Sharangovich hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Sharangovich going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sharangovich Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 105 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 32 Games 2 19 Points 2 11 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.