Can we expect Zach Hyman lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Hyman stats and insights

  • Hyman has scored in 12 of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • In one game versus the Devils this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Hyman has accumulated six goals and two assists.
  • He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Hyman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:32 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 20:09 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:49 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:14 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:44 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 3 0 18:39 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 2 0 2 18:48 Away W 3-1
11/26/2023 Ducks 3 2 1 19:10 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 18:31 Away W 5-0

Oilers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

