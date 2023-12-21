Can we expect Zach Hyman lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hyman stats and insights

Hyman has scored in 12 of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Hyman has accumulated six goals and two assists.

He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hyman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:32 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 20:09 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:49 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:14 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:44 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 3 0 18:39 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 2 0 2 18:48 Away W 3-1 11/26/2023 Ducks 3 2 1 19:10 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 18:31 Away W 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.