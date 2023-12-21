Will Zach Hyman Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 21?
Can we expect Zach Hyman lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hyman stats and insights
- Hyman has scored in 12 of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Hyman has accumulated six goals and two assists.
- He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hyman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|20:09
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|22:49
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|3
|0
|18:39
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|18:48
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|3
|2
|1
|19:10
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|18:31
|Away
|W 5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.