Zach Hyman Game Preview: Oilers vs. Devils - December 21
The Edmonton Oilers, Zach Hyman included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Hyman's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.
Zach Hyman vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Oilers vs Devils Game Info
Hyman Season Stats Insights
- Hyman has averaged 18:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).
- In 12 of 28 games this season, Hyman has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Hyman has a point in 18 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points eight times.
- Hyman has an assist in nine of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- Hyman's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.
- Hyman has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Hyman Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|28
|Games
|3
|31
|Points
|1
|18
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|1
