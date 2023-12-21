The Edmonton Oilers, Zach Hyman included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Hyman's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zach Hyman vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman has averaged 18:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

In 12 of 28 games this season, Hyman has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hyman has a point in 18 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points eight times.

Hyman has an assist in nine of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Hyman's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.

Hyman has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hyman Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 28 Games 3 31 Points 1 18 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.