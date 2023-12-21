Will Zachary Benson Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 21?
When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Zachary Benson score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Benson stats and insights
- Benson has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Benson has zero points on the power play.
- Benson's shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Benson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:03
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|17:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 6-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.