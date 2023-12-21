When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Zachary Benson score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Zachary Benson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Benson stats and insights

  • Benson has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Benson has zero points on the power play.
  • Benson's shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Benson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:03 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 17:38 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:34 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:26 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 6-2

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

