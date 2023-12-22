For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Adam Erne a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Erne stats and insights

Erne has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Erne has no points on the power play.

Erne averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Erne recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Devils 1 1 0 8:46 Away W 6-3 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 11:02 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 5-0 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:49 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:28 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 4-3 OT 10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 3:34 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:43 Away L 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.