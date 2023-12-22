Will Adam Erne Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 22?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Adam Erne a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Erne stats and insights
- Erne has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Rangers this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Erne has no points on the power play.
- Erne averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Erne recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|8:46
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|6:10
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|11:02
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:49
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|6:28
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:22
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|3:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:21
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Away
|L 7-4
Oilers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
