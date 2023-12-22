The Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1) and Montreal Canadiens (14-13-5) square off at United Center on Friday, December 22 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Blackhawks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blackhawks have recorded a 3-6-1 record over their last 10 contests. They have totaled 19 goals while allowing 32 in that period. On the power play, 33 opportunities have resulted in five goals (15.2% conversion rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which club we think will bring home the victory in Friday's action on the ice.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Blackhawks 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (-115)

Blackhawks (-115) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks vs Canadiens Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have finished 2-1-3 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 10-20-1.

In the nine games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-4-0 record (good for 10 points).

In the eight games this season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-7-0 (two points).

Chicago has lost all seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks are 9-4-1 in the 14 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 19 points).

In the 10 games when Chicago has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 6-4-0 to register 12 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Chicago is 1-6-0 (two points).

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 23 times, and went 9-13-1 (19 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blackhawks Rank Blackhawks AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 31st 2.35 Goals Scored 2.72 27th 29th 3.55 Goals Allowed 3.34 22nd 31st 27.1 Shots 29.3 26th 26th 32.4 Shots Allowed 34 29th 29th 11.88% Power Play % 18.1% 21st 26th 74.49% Penalty Kill % 72.81% 28th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.