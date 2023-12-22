The Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev and the Montreal Canadiens' Michael Matheson are two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard is one of Chicago's top contributors (28 points), via collected 12 goals and 16 assists.

Kurashev has six goals and 12 assists, equaling 18 points (0.7 per game).

Nick Foligno has scored six goals and added nine assists in 31 games for Chicago.

Arvid Soderblom's record is 2-10-1. He has given up 51 goals (4 goals against average) and recorded 346 saves.

Canadiens Players to Watch

Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki has recorded 19 assists and nine goals in 32 games. That's good for 28 points.

Montreal's Matheson has posted 23 total points (0.7 per game), with five goals and 18 assists.

This season, Montreal's Cole Caufield has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) this season.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a .902 save percentage (37th in the league), with 193 total saves, while giving up 21 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has compiled a 3-3-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Blackhawks Rank Blackhawks AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 31st 2.35 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 29th 3.55 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 30th 27.1 Shots 29.5 26th 27th 32.4 Shots Allowed 34.3 29th 29th 11.88% Power Play % 18.02% 22nd 26th 74.49% Penalty Kill % 73.15% 28th

