The Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1) and Montreal Canadiens (14-13-5) play at United Center on Friday, December 22 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Blackhawks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blackhawks (-115) Canadiens (-105) 6 Blackhawks (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks are a moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

Chicago has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

The Blackhawks have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 19 of 31 games this season.

Blackhawks vs Canadiens Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Rankings

Blackhawks Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 73 (30th) Goals 87 (27th) 110 (27th) Goals Allowed 107 (25th) 12 (28th) Power Play Goals 21 (16th) 25 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (30th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Chicago has gone 3-6-1 overall, with a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Three of Chicago's past 10 contests went over.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks' goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.

The Blackhawks' 2.4 average goals per game add up to 73 total, which makes them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Blackhawks are ranked 27th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 110 total goals (3.6 per game).

Their goal differential (-37) ranks them 31st in the NHL.

