Player props are available for Connor Bedard and Nicholas Suzuki, among others, when the Chicago Blackhawks host the Montreal Canadiens at United Center on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Bedard is Chicago's top contributor with 28 points. He has 12 goals and 16 assists this season.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 2 2 6 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 5 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 2 2 6

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Philipp Kurashev has six goals and 12 assists to total 18 points (0.7 per game).

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 0 2 2 1 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 1 1 2 2

Nick Foligno Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Nick Foligno's 15 points this season have come via six goals and nine assists.

Foligno Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Canucks Dec. 17 2 0 2 4 at Kraken Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Dec. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Suzuki has scored nine goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 19 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Montreal offense with 28 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.6 shots per game, shooting 10.8%.

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 21 1 1 2 6 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 16 0 2 2 6 vs. Penguins Dec. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Dec. 10 0 0 0 3

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Michael Matheson has collected 23 points this season, with five goals and 18 assists.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 21 0 2 2 3 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Penguins Dec. 13 0 1 1 5 vs. Predators Dec. 10 0 0 0 3

