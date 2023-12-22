The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest against the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Bobby Brink find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

In four of 27 games this season, Brink has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Brink has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 13.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:46 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:32 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 12:19 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 12:10 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:51 Home L 4-3 OT

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

