Bobby Brink and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. Does a wager on Brink intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Bobby Brink vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Brink Season Stats Insights

Brink's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:31 per game on the ice, is +4.

Brink has scored a goal in four of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Brink has a point in 11 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points four times.

Brink has an assist in eight of 27 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Brink has an implied probability of 38.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Brink has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Brink Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 27 Games 1 15 Points 0 5 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

