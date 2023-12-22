Will Brett Kulak Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 22?
Can we anticipate Brett Kulak lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers face off with the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Kulak stats and insights
- In one of 30 games this season, Kulak scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (two shots).
- Kulak has no points on the power play.
- Kulak averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Kulak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:44
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:04
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
Oilers vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
