Friday's game between the Drexel Dragons (7-5) and Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) squaring off at Chace Athletic Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Dragons, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Bryant vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Bryant vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 70, Bryant 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Bryant vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: Drexel (-5.5)

Drexel (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 134.9

Bryant has a 5-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Drexel, who is 6-4-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 4-6-0 and the Dragons are 1-9-0.

Bryant Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +42 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.8 points per game (119th in college basketball) and allow 74.5 per contest (268th in college basketball).

Bryant is 138th in college basketball at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's 7.9 fewer than the 45.7 its opponents average.

Bryant makes 9.4 three-pointers per game (43rd in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (7.5).

The Bulldogs rank 279th in college basketball by averaging 89.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 89th in college basketball, allowing 86.1 points per 100 possessions.

Bryant has committed 12.0 turnovers per game (197th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.0 (110th in college basketball).

Drexel Performance Insights

The Dragons are outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game, with a +108 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.3 points per game (294th in college basketball) and allow 60.3 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

Drexel wins the rebound battle by 10.7 boards on average. It collects 41.6 rebounds per game, 29th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.9.

Drexel makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (333rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.7 on average.

Drexel has committed 2.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (203rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (343rd in college basketball).

