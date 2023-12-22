How to Watch Bryant vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Drexel Dragons (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Chace Athletic Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bryant vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bryant Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Dragons allow to opponents.
- In games Bryant shoots better than 37.8% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dragons sit at 28th.
- The Bulldogs record 77.8 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 60.3 the Dragons allow.
- Bryant has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Drexel Stats Insights
- The Dragons have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- Drexel is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
- The Dragons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 332nd.
- The Dragons score an average of 69.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Drexel has a 7-4 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.
Bryant Home & Away Comparison
- Bryant is scoring 93.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 67.0 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Bulldogs are allowing 68.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 75.1.
- At home, Bryant is draining 5.2 more three-pointers per game (12.8) than in away games (7.6). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (42.5%) compared to in road games (28.8%).
Drexel Home & Away Comparison
- Drexel is scoring more points at home (75.8 per game) than away (65.8).
- The Dragons are conceding fewer points at home (53.2 per game) than on the road (67.0).
- Beyond the arc, Drexel makes fewer triples on the road (4.5 per game) than at home (6.0), and makes a lower percentage on the road (23.1%) than at home (31.3%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bryant Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 86-75
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 85-53
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/16/2023
|Towson
|W 101-93
|UBS Arena
|12/22/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/6/2024
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
Drexel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 66-60
|WVU Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Albany (NY)
|W 71-52
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|12/18/2023
|Penn State-Greater Allegheny
|W 117-49
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Bryant
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
|1/1/2024
|Hampton
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.