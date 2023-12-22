The Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Drexel Dragons (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Chace Athletic Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bryant vs. Drexel Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bryant Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Dragons allow to opponents.
  • In games Bryant shoots better than 37.8% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dragons sit at 28th.
  • The Bulldogs record 77.8 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 60.3 the Dragons allow.
  • Bryant has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Drexel Stats Insights

  • The Dragons have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
  • Drexel is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
  • The Dragons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 332nd.
  • The Dragons score an average of 69.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Drexel has a 7-4 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

  • Bryant is scoring 93.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 67.0 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Bulldogs are allowing 68.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 75.1.
  • At home, Bryant is draining 5.2 more three-pointers per game (12.8) than in away games (7.6). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (42.5%) compared to in road games (28.8%).

Drexel Home & Away Comparison

  • Drexel is scoring more points at home (75.8 per game) than away (65.8).
  • The Dragons are conceding fewer points at home (53.2 per game) than on the road (67.0).
  • Beyond the arc, Drexel makes fewer triples on the road (4.5 per game) than at home (6.0), and makes a lower percentage on the road (23.1%) than at home (31.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bryant Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Stony Brook L 86-75 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/12/2023 @ Cincinnati L 85-53 Fifth Third Arena
12/16/2023 Towson W 101-93 UBS Arena
12/22/2023 Drexel - Chace Athletic Center
12/31/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/6/2024 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Drexel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ West Virginia L 66-60 WVU Coliseum
12/16/2023 Albany (NY) W 71-52 Daskalakis Athletic Center
12/18/2023 Penn State-Greater Allegheny W 117-49 Daskalakis Athletic Center
12/22/2023 @ Bryant - Chace Athletic Center
1/1/2024 Hampton - Daskalakis Athletic Center
1/4/2024 UNC Wilmington - Daskalakis Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.