The Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Drexel Dragons (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Chace Athletic Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.

Bryant vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bryant Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Dragons allow to opponents.

In games Bryant shoots better than 37.8% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dragons sit at 28th.

The Bulldogs record 77.8 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 60.3 the Dragons allow.

Bryant has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 60.3 points.

Drexel Stats Insights

The Dragons have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Drexel is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.

The Dragons are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 332nd.

The Dragons score an average of 69.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Drexel has a 7-4 record when allowing fewer than 77.8 points.

Bryant Home & Away Comparison

Bryant is scoring 93.5 points per game in home games. In road games, it is averaging 67.0 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Bulldogs are allowing 68.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are allowing 75.1.

At home, Bryant is draining 5.2 more three-pointers per game (12.8) than in away games (7.6). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (42.5%) compared to in road games (28.8%).

Drexel Home & Away Comparison

Drexel is scoring more points at home (75.8 per game) than away (65.8).

The Dragons are conceding fewer points at home (53.2 per game) than on the road (67.0).

Beyond the arc, Drexel makes fewer triples on the road (4.5 per game) than at home (6.0), and makes a lower percentage on the road (23.1%) than at home (31.3%) as well.

Bryant Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Stony Brook L 86-75 Island Federal Credit Union Arena 12/12/2023 @ Cincinnati L 85-53 Fifth Third Arena 12/16/2023 Towson W 101-93 UBS Arena 12/22/2023 Drexel - Chace Athletic Center 12/31/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/6/2024 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Drexel Upcoming Schedule