The Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) will face the Drexel Dragons (5-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Bryant vs. Drexel Game Information

Bryant Players to Watch

  • Earl Timberlake: 12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Sherif Kenney: 16.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Daniel Rivera: 10.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Connor Withers: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Rafael Pinzon: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Amari Williams: 11.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luke House: 7.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Garfield Turner: 5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Bryant vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

Bryant Rank Bryant AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank
161st 75.8 Points Scored 64.3 343rd
232nd 73.0 Points Allowed 62.2 20th
115th 38.1 Rebounds 39.8 61st
320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.5 81st
46th 9.3 3pt Made 4.8 345th
129th 14.3 Assists 10.2 340th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.9 189th

