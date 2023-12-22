The Bryant Bulldogs (6-6) will face the Drexel Dragons (5-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Bryant vs. Drexel Game Information

Bryant Players to Watch

Earl Timberlake: 12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

12.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK Sherif Kenney: 16.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Daniel Rivera: 10.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Connor Withers: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Rafael Pinzon: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

Amari Williams: 11.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK Justin Moore: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke House: 7.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Garfield Turner: 5.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Bryant vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

Bryant Rank Bryant AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank 161st 75.8 Points Scored 64.3 343rd 232nd 73.0 Points Allowed 62.2 20th 115th 38.1 Rebounds 39.8 61st 320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 10.5 81st 46th 9.3 3pt Made 4.8 345th 129th 14.3 Assists 10.2 340th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.9 189th

