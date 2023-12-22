In the upcoming matchup versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Cam Atkinson to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Atkinson stats and insights

In seven of 32 games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Atkinson averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.4%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Atkinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:27 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:48 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:43 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:32 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:42 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-3 OT

Flyers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

