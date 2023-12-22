The Philadelphia Flyers, Cam Atkinson included, will face the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Atkinson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Cam Atkinson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, BSDET, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Atkinson has averaged 17:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

Atkinson has scored a goal in seven of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 32 games this year, Atkinson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of 32 games this year, Atkinson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Atkinson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

There is a 26.3% chance of Atkinson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 104 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 32 Games 1 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

