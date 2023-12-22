In the upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Colin Blackwell to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Blackwell 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 53 games last season, Blackwell scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

He attempted two shots in two games versus the Canadiens last season, but did not score.

Blackwell produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.6 shots per game, sinking 3.8% of them.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canadiens conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league action in goals against.

The Canadiens shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

