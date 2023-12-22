Connor McDavid will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers play at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. Prop bets for McDavid in that upcoming Oilers-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Connor McDavid vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid has averaged 20:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In 11 of 28 games this year, McDavid has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

McDavid has a point in 22 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in 14 of them.

McDavid has an assist in 20 of 28 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 51.2% that McDavid hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

McDavid has an implied probability of 66.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McDavid Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 3 43 Points 3 12 Goals 0 31 Assists 3

