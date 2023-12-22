Friday's game features the CSU Northridge Matadors (8-3) and the Montana State Bobcats (5-5) facing off at Matadome (on December 22) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 victory for CSU Northridge.

There is no line set for the matchup.

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Northridge 74, Montana State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for CSU Northridge vs. Montana State

Computer Predicted Spread: CSU Northridge (-4.5)

CSU Northridge (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

CSU Northridge's record against the spread this season is 8-1-0, and Montana State's is 2-5-0. The Matadors have hit the over in three games, while Bobcats games have gone over two times.

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

The Matadors outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 80.0 points per game to rank 77th in college basketball while giving up 69.5 per contest to rank 147th in college basketball) and have a +115 scoring differential overall.

CSU Northridge records 44.2 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 13.4 boards per game.

CSU Northridge knocks down 4.8 three-pointers per game (349th in college basketball) while shooting 30.6% from deep (291st in college basketball). It is making 3.7 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.5 per game while shooting 30.5%.

The Matadors put up 94.5 points per 100 possessions (192nd in college basketball), while allowing 82.2 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball).

CSU Northridge has lost the turnover battle by 1.9 turnovers per game, committing 15.2 (351st in college basketball play) while forcing 13.3 (93rd in college basketball).

Montana State Performance Insights

The Bobcats outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 74.3 points per game, 201st in college basketball, and conceding 71.5 per outing, 192nd in college basketball) and have a +28 scoring differential.

Montana State loses the rebound battle by 7.0 boards on average. It records 31.2 rebounds per game, 350th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.2.

Montana State connects on 10.0 three-pointers per game (25th in college basketball) at a 34.2% rate (148th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make, at a 30.0% rate.

Montana State wins the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 11.2 (130th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.7.

