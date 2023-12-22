The CSU Northridge Matadors (8-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Montana State Bobcats (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Matadome. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

Matadome in Northridge, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

CSU Northridge Stats Insights

The Matadors make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (45%).

In games CSU Northridge shoots better than 45% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Matadors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 351st.

The Matadors record 80 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 71.5 the Bobcats give up.

CSU Northridge is 8-1 when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Montana State Stats Insights

The Bobcats are shooting 44.8% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 38.7% the Matadors' opponents have shot this season.

Montana State has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.7% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Matadors sit at 22nd.

The Bobcats score an average of 74.3 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 69.5 the Matadors allow.

Montana State is 3-4 when allowing fewer than 80 points.

CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison

Offensively CSU Northridge has performed better at home this season, putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to 76 per game in road games.

The Matadors surrender 64.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 73.5 on the road.

At home, CSU Northridge is averaging 0.4 fewer threes per game (4.6) than in road games (5). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (29.5%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).

Montana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Montana State averaged 13.1 more points per game at home (82.2) than away (69.1).

At home, the Bobcats conceded 63.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (67.7).

At home, Montana State sunk 7.8 treys per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Montana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.6%) than on the road (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/7/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 92-54 Matadome 12/11/2023 Utah Tech W 80-75 Matadome 12/19/2023 @ UCLA W 76-72 Pauley Pavilion 12/22/2023 Montana State - Matadome 12/28/2023 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 12/30/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid

Montana State Upcoming Schedule