The CSU Northridge Matadors (8-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Montana State Bobcats (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Matadome. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matadome in Northridge, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

CSU Northridge Stats Insights

  • The Matadors make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (45%).
  • In games CSU Northridge shoots better than 45% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
  • The Matadors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 351st.
  • The Matadors record 80 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 71.5 the Bobcats give up.
  • CSU Northridge is 8-1 when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Montana State Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats are shooting 44.8% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 38.7% the Matadors' opponents have shot this season.
  • Montana State has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.7% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Matadors sit at 22nd.
  • The Bobcats score an average of 74.3 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 69.5 the Matadors allow.
  • Montana State is 3-4 when allowing fewer than 80 points.

CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively CSU Northridge has performed better at home this season, putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to 76 per game in road games.
  • The Matadors surrender 64.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 73.5 on the road.
  • At home, CSU Northridge is averaging 0.4 fewer threes per game (4.6) than in road games (5). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (29.5%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).

Montana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Montana State averaged 13.1 more points per game at home (82.2) than away (69.1).
  • At home, the Bobcats conceded 63.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (67.7).
  • At home, Montana State sunk 7.8 treys per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Montana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.6%) than on the road (30.9%).

CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 92-54 Matadome
12/11/2023 Utah Tech W 80-75 Matadome
12/19/2023 @ UCLA W 76-72 Pauley Pavilion
12/22/2023 Montana State - Matadome
12/28/2023 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid

Montana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Washington L 85-61 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/16/2023 SAGU American Indian W 106-81 Worthington Arena
12/19/2023 Southern Utah W 89-88 Worthington Arena
12/22/2023 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome
12/28/2023 @ Idaho State - Holt Arena
12/30/2023 @ Weber State - Dee Events Center

