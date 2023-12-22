How to Watch CSU Northridge vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The CSU Northridge Matadors (8-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Montana State Bobcats (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Matadome. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Matadome in Northridge, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
CSU Northridge Stats Insights
- The Matadors make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (45%).
- In games CSU Northridge shoots better than 45% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Matadors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 351st.
- The Matadors record 80 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 71.5 the Bobcats give up.
- CSU Northridge is 8-1 when scoring more than 71.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Montana State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats are shooting 44.8% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 38.7% the Matadors' opponents have shot this season.
- Montana State has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.7% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Matadors sit at 22nd.
- The Bobcats score an average of 74.3 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 69.5 the Matadors allow.
- Montana State is 3-4 when allowing fewer than 80 points.
CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively CSU Northridge has performed better at home this season, putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to 76 per game in road games.
- The Matadors surrender 64.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 73.5 on the road.
- At home, CSU Northridge is averaging 0.4 fewer threes per game (4.6) than in road games (5). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (29.5%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).
Montana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Montana State averaged 13.1 more points per game at home (82.2) than away (69.1).
- At home, the Bobcats conceded 63.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (67.7).
- At home, Montana State sunk 7.8 treys per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged away (5.1). Montana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.6%) than on the road (30.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 92-54
|Matadome
|12/11/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 80-75
|Matadome
|12/19/2023
|@ UCLA
|W 76-72
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Matadome
|12/28/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
Montana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Washington
|L 85-61
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|SAGU American Indian
|W 106-81
|Worthington Arena
|12/19/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 89-88
|Worthington Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|12/28/2023
|@ Idaho State
|-
|Holt Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Weber State
|-
|Dee Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.