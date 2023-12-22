The CSU Northridge Matadors (8-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Montana State Bobcats (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the CSU Northridge vs. Montana State matchup in this article.

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

Matadome in Northridge, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total CSU Northridge Moneyline Montana State Moneyline BetMGM CSU Northridge (-5.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel CSU Northridge (-5.5) 144.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Betting Trends

CSU Northridge has covered eight times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Matadors games have hit the over three out of nine times this season.

Montana State has won two games against the spread this year.

This year, games featuring the Bobcats have hit the over twice.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.