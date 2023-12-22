The CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3) play the Montana State Bobcats (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Game Information

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

  • Keonte Jones: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dionte Bostick: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dearon Tucker: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jordan Brinson: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Montana State Players to Watch

  • Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brian Goracke: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyler Patterson: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Walker: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sam Lecholat: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Stat Comparison

CSU Northridge Rank CSU Northridge AVG Montana State AVG Montana State Rank
73rd 80.4 Points Scored 68.5 303rd
136th 69.3 Points Allowed 68.3 119th
5th 45.0 Rebounds 29.0 359th
18th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 5.6 357th
345th 4.8 3pt Made 8.9 67th
129th 14.3 Assists 12.5 246th
354th 15.4 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

