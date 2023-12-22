The CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3) play the Montana State Bobcats (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Game Information

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Keonte Jones: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

Montana State Players to Watch

Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Stat Comparison

CSU Northridge Rank CSU Northridge AVG Montana State AVG Montana State Rank 73rd 80.4 Points Scored 68.5 303rd 136th 69.3 Points Allowed 68.3 119th 5th 45.0 Rebounds 29.0 359th 18th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 5.6 357th 345th 4.8 3pt Made 8.9 67th 129th 14.3 Assists 12.5 246th 354th 15.4 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

