CSU Northridge vs. Montana State December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3) play the Montana State Bobcats (3-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Keonte Jones: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dionte Bostick: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dearon Tucker: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Brinson: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Montana State Players to Watch
- Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brian Goracke: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Patterson: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Walker: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sam Lecholat: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
CSU Northridge vs. Montana State Stat Comparison
|CSU Northridge Rank
|CSU Northridge AVG
|Montana State AVG
|Montana State Rank
|73rd
|80.4
|Points Scored
|68.5
|303rd
|136th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|68.3
|119th
|5th
|45.0
|Rebounds
|29.0
|359th
|18th
|12.5
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|357th
|345th
|4.8
|3pt Made
|8.9
|67th
|129th
|14.3
|Assists
|12.5
|246th
|354th
|15.4
|Turnovers
|10.3
|63rd
